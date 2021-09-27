Advertisement

Four More COVID-19 Deaths, 255 Cases Recorded In Nigeria

Updated September 27, 2021
Nigeria has recorded four COVID-19 related deaths and  255 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to Sunday’s update by the nation’s health protection agency,  the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 204,456 cases have been confirmed to date.

The tally further confirmed a total of 196,620 discharged cases while 2,677 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC indicated that the latest figures included backlogs of confirmed 124 infections and 140 discharged cases for Imo State from September 20 to 26.

Lagos saw a slight decline in new infections with a total of 72 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory and Rivers state recorded a considerable decline in their daily infection rates with 36 and 16 cases respectively.

Other states with newly recorded cases include Enugu (6) and Kano (1)

No new cases were confirmed in  Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto States

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos76,5253,51172,350664
FCT21,7231,12120,421181
Rivers11,96737311,440154
Kaduna9,5911259,39472
Plateau9,3511089,17865
Oyo8,6816137,877191
Edo6,3597095,434216
Ogun5,354295,24679
Ondo4,4611194,25092
Akwa Ibom4,3195633,71442
Kano4,171444,015112
Kwara3,791803,65061
Delta3,4237802,55687
Osun2,835352,71585
Enugu2,682642,58929
Nasarawa2,427432,34539
Gombe2,387512,29046
Anambra2,287652,20319
Katsina2,22032,18235
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,950631,86225
Imo1,929701,81841
Ekiti1,7161581,53226
Benue1,6281861,41824
Bauchi1,61251,59017
Borno1,35201,31438
Bayelsa1,2151151,07228
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0212597620
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa579-656916
Cross River5761553823
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25542438
Kogi5032


