Osinbajo In Attendance As NDDC Commissions Police Special Protection Unit In Rivers

The Niger Delta Development Commission is commissioning the Police Special Protection Unit in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The police Base 6 is situated at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

Read Also: NDDC Has Been A Cash Cow For Politicians – Wike

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkai Baba, among other top government officials and security operatives.