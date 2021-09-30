Imo Women Hold August Meeting

Imo State women are holding the grand finale of the annual August meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, his wife, Barrister Chioma Uzodinma and other dignitaries are in attendance.

August meeting is a congress held by Igbo women in August or September.

It is a homecoming for Igbo women both home and in the diaspora and provides a platform to discuss matters pertaining to community development, and conflict management among others.