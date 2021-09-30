Advertisement

Imo Women Hold August Meeting

Updated September 30, 2021
Imo women marching towards the podium

 

Imo State women are holding the grand finale of the annual August meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, his wife, Barrister Chioma Uzodinma and other dignitaries are in attendance.

 

A screenshot of the wife of the Imo State Governor, Chioma Uzodinma

 

August meeting is a congress held by Igbo women in August or September.

It is a homecoming for Igbo women both home and in the diaspora and provides a platform to discuss matters pertaining to community development, and conflict management among others.

Imo women marching towards the podium during the event.


