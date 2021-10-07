Advertisement

Go After Criminal Elements In Imo State, Uzodinma Charges Troops

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated October 7, 2021
Governor Hope Uzodinma speaking during the event.

 

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called on the Nigerian Army troops to target criminal elements in the state and ensure they are brought to justice.

Governor Uzodinma stated this while flagging-off exercise ‘Golden Dawn’ At 34 Artillery Brigade Forward Operation Base at Orlu, Imo State on Wednesday..

The governor noted that the Army, its sister services and other security agencies must continue to consolidate on the gains so far made in curbing the activities of criminals who are hell bent on causing pain and hardship on the people.

Imo State Governor inspecting a guard of honour during the launch of military exercise in Owerri on October 6, 2021.

 

According to him, exercises such as this will greatly destabilize and end the activities of hoodlums, kidnappers, cultists among other criminal elements.

He assured that the state will continue to support the Army, sister services and other security agencies who strive to ensure that there is peace in Imo.

Imo State has in recent months seen a spike in crimes.

 

Uzodinma commended the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and his officers and soldiers for their sacrifices in ensuring a peaceful Imo.

The Imo leader says his government will support the Army in fishing out criminals in the state.

 

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha explained that the ‘Golden Dawn’ is a Nigerian Army exercise aimed at emplacing measures to curb the activities of criminal elements during and after the Yuletide season to guarantee public safety and continuity of socio-economic activities.

The Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha

 

The exercise is also geared towards consolidating the ongoing operations against proscribed groups within Imo State in particular and the South East in general.



