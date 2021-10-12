Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct Three Students From Catholic Seminary In Kaduna

Updated October 12, 2021
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
Gunmen have abducted three students from Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the school on Monday night and started shooting sporadically before they whisked the students away.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed this to Channels Television adding that some other students were injured in the process.

The gunmen were said to have taken them to an unknown destination before the arrival of local vigilantes who were able to prevent them from taking more students.

According to Jalige, a combined team of police tactical and anti-kidnapping squad of the command have now launched a manhunt of the gunmen with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.



