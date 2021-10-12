Health Is Key To National Security, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said the healthcare delivery system is crucial to national security.

Speaking during the commissioning of the General Hospital in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, the ex-President asked governments at all levels to ensure that the healthcare needs of Nigerians meet the United Nations specifications on health.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of everyone including administrators, politicians and professionals that health-related issues should no longer be taken for granted.

He equally commended the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for the provision of health infrastructures, on whose invitation he was in the state to inaugurate the medical facility.

“Let me thank the governor for making it possible for me to be linked to this unique project. We have to commend the governor because health is key. When you are talking about national security, the health security is quite prominent,” he said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Vaccinated Persons May Be Required To Take A Third Shot – Lagos Govt

“The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of everybody, be it professionals, politicians, administrators that health in the nation is key and we have to do everything possible to strengthen the infrastructure to deliver the health needs.”

On his part, Governor Emmanuel said the commissioning of the hospital is a fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people to construct medical facilities across the federal constituencies in the state.

The governor was represented by the state deputy governor, Moses Ekpo,

He said, “The commissioning of this General Hospital is a fulfilment of a campaign promise I made, to establish world-class secondary health care facilities (general hospitals) in all 10 Federal Constituencies in the State. With today’s event, we have completed and commissioned to the glory of God, all but one, (Ikot Abasi) whose work is ongoing.

“We have committed enormous resources in upgrading or reconstruction of health care facilities, given my acute belief that three fundamental elements determine and shape the Social Contract: Security of lives and property, healthy population and manpower development (education.) We have tackled these three crucial areas with messianic zeal and the results are there for any discerning or dispassionate mind and eye to see.”