COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Inbound Travellers Will No Longer Self-Isolate – FG
Travellers who have taken the full jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine coming into the country will no longer be required to observe the mandatory seven days self-isolation, Nigerian authorities have said.
Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee, Boss Mustapha, announced this in a revised international travel protocol into Nigeria released on Friday.
He, however, stated that such persons would be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test on the second day of their arrival.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the revised protocol would be effective from October 25.
On the other hand, those yet to take the jab and others who have been partially vaccinated would be required to self-isolate, in addition to COVID-19 PCR tests to be taken on the second and seventh days after their arrival.
According to the SGF, inbound passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken not more than three days before embarking on the trip.
The revised protocol was released two days after the Federal Government set a deadline of December 1 for its personnel to take the vaccine.
At a briefing held on Wednesday, Mustapha had said all employees would be required to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and the country’s missions.
He had also announced the removal of South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey from the list of countries where travellers have been restricted from coming into Nigeria.
Read the travel protocol issued on Friday below:
PRESIDENTIAL STEERING COMMITTEE ON COVID-19
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION
October 15, 2021
PRESS STATEMENT
RELEASE OF REVISED INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PROTOCOL INTO NIGERIA
The Chairman of Presidential Steering Committee/ Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has released the revised travel protocol into Nigeria effective Monday, 25th October 2021 as follows:
Travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding,
Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated inbound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival,
Fully vaccinated inbound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.
Persons arriving on “Business” trip or on official duty staying less than 7 days in Nigeria must:
Be fully vaccinated,
Produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72hours before boarding; and
Conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival.
It will be recalled that the PSC Chairman, Boss Mustapha, had during the national briefing, promised that a revised travel protocol would be published. The review of the protocol is based on science, national experience, and global developments.
SIGNED:
Boss Mustapha
Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee/
Secretary to the Government of the Federation