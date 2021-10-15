COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Inbound Travellers Will No Longer Self-Isolate – FG

Travellers who have taken the full jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine coming into the country will no longer be required to observe the mandatory seven days self-isolation, Nigerian authorities have said.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee, Boss Mustapha, announced this in a revised international travel protocol into Nigeria released on Friday.

He, however, stated that such persons would be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test on the second day of their arrival.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the revised protocol would be effective from October 25.

On the other hand, those yet to take the jab and others who have been partially vaccinated would be required to self-isolate, in addition to COVID-19 PCR tests to be taken on the second and seventh days after their arrival.

According to the SGF, inbound passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken not more than three days before embarking on the trip.

The revised protocol was released two days after the Federal Government set a deadline of December 1 for its personnel to take the vaccine.

At a briefing held on Wednesday, Mustapha had said all employees would be required to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and the country’s missions.

He had also announced the removal of South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey from the list of countries where travellers have been restricted from coming into Nigeria.

Read the travel protocol issued on Friday below: