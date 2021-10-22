Makinde Denies Plans To Dump PDP, Join Presidential Race

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday denied plans to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he stated that he has no intention to contest for the office of the president or vice president in the coming general elections.

“No, no. People easily forget how we got to where we are right now,” said the governor who insisted that he has no plans to join the presidential race. “For this republic, there has been President Obasanjo, President Yar’Adua, President Goodluck Jonathan, and now President Buhari.

“All of them, if you look at them, they were called. Some stakeholders got together and said, ‘look at this particular time, this is who we really want to use.”

According to Governor Makinde, President Buhari had vowed not to contest for presidency after he lost to former President Jonathan in 2011, but some stakeholders later endorsed him in 2015.

‘Get Things Right’

READ ALSO: PDP Convention: Party Clears 27 Candidates, Disqualifies Three Others

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ahead of the general elections, he believes his party possesses people whom he describes as eminently qualified candidates to govern the country.

The governor identified some of them as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, among others.

For the PDP, he revealed that the focus of the party was on conducting a successful national convention.

“What is important at this stage, which I will solicit the support of PDP members and the generality of Nigerians, is please support us to have a successful national convention.

“There is no way you can become President, Vice President, even governors if you don’t have a party. So what we want to do first is to ensure that we get things right,” said Governor Makinde.