Low Passenger Turnout As Train Services Resume On Kaduna-Abuja Route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday resumed services on the Abuja-Kaduna route two days after it suspended operations following an explosion that rocked a section of the rail track on Wednesday night.

The corporation announced suspension of all operations along the route on Thursday after a train almost suffered a derailment at the Rijanna area of Kaduna due to an explosion on the rail line.

But normal operations resumed at the Rigasa train station in Kaduna on Saturday after the repair of the damaged portion of the track.

However, Channels Television observed that there was a low turnout of passengers on the route despite the heavy deployment of more security forces on the train.

Passengers called for more security officials to be deployed along the route to reassure commuters.

Rail travel is perhaps the safest and cheapest option for navigating between Abuja and Kaduna due to the rising insecurity on the highways.

But Wednesday explosion may have created more fears in the minds of rail travellers as commercial motor parks plying the route have been witnessing a high volume of patronage.