State Legislators Ask FG To Declare Bandits As Terrorists

The State Legislators of Nigeria, an umbrella body of the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly have called on the Federal Government to declare banditry and kidnappings as acts of terrorism.

According to the lawmakers, this will lead to the solution to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

The request formed part of the resolutions reached during the 2021 Third Quarter General Meeting of the Conference of the State Legislators of Nigeria held at the Katsina Government House on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, while reading a communique produced at the end of the meeting, decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

According to the communique, the lawmakers resolved to work out legislative frame works to complement the efforts of the Federal Government to fight insecurity in the country.

He added that the conference also resolved to make appropriate laws to address the fundamental issues such as unemployment.

The meeting also called for financial autonomy across the country.

“The conference while commending the governors who have given assent to the fund management bills passed by respective state assemblies called on other state governors who are yet to do so to give assent to the bill for effective and efficient implementation of financial autonomy across the nation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, who declared the conference open, called on the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency on National security in order to bring an end the loss of lives and property across the state.