Four Killed, Three Injured As Locals, Herders Clash In Zangon Kataf

At least four people have been killed and three others injured following a bloody clash between some locals and herders in Kaduna State.

According to reports by the military and police authorities, the clash occurred along some cattle routes in Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

It later escalated into a firefight between the two groups before security forces arrived to bring the situation under control.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the number of those killed in the clash on Monday.

He added that the injured persons have been taken to a hospital where they were treated.

Following the incident, a group of armed men attacked some settled herders at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area, in what security agencies said was an apparent reprisal.

Aruwan stated that 13 cows were killed so far, but troops recovered 25 others in the area. While no human casualty was reported, authorities said the security operatives would continue with their search operations.

Receiving the report of the clash, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

He also condoled with their families who lost their loved ones, saying the incident was a sad one at a time when the government was working hard to restore stability to all parts of the state.

The governor appealed to members of the affected community and residents of Kaduna to uphold lawful actions over violent conduct at all times.

Zangon Kataf has been in the news lately for attacks – mostly by unidentified groups – which have left many dead.

On August 27, at least three persons lost their lives in separate attacks by gunmen, with several others injured in Machun and Manuka villages.

This followed the killing of five persons in Zangon Kataf earlier in August.

The assailants were said to have invaded the two villages and started shooting sporadically and in the process, killed three residents while several others were injured.