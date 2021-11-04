Two Minors Raped As Gunmen Attack Kwara Community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked Nuku village in Kaiama Local Government of Kwara State.

Sources said the gunmen invaded the community looking for money and were disappointed and furious after discovering that there was “nothing on the ground for them to steal.”

Irked by the situation, they left residents with severe machete injuries and raped minors in the process.

Two members of the community identified as Alhaji Hassan Woru and his brother, Yunusa Woru received matchet cuts inflicted by the bandits.

They also abducted and raped two girls who were later released to the community.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi confirmed the development.

“They invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday. They were asking for money but were angry because they found nothing after they ransacked the whole place,” he said.

READ ALSO: Troops Raid Suspected ESN/IPOB Hideout In Enugu, Arrest Two ‘Ring Leaders’

According to him, the attackers left Alhaji Hassan and Woru Yunusa with multiple machete wounds and went away with two of the girls.

“Alhaji Hassan Woru, the Head of the family and one Woru Yunusa, his brother, were left with serious machete wounds in the process. The two abducted girls were later released after they have been raped.

“The girls were later released a few hours but we discovered they have had carnal knowledge of the innocent girls,” he added.

He said that efforts are ongoing by security operatives to apprehend the assailants while further investigations are on.

As at the time of filing in this report, the two victims were said to be receiving medical treatment at Woro General Hospital in Kaiama local government while a series of medical tests are being carried out on the two minors.