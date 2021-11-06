Anambra Election: Obiano Casts Ballot, Urges Voters To Come Out

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Saturday voted in the state’s 2021 gubernatorial election at Otuocha ward 4 in Aguleri.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

They both went through a rapid accreditation process before casting their votes.

Addressing the press shortly after, Governor Obiano appealed to the people of Anambra state to come out quickly and perform their civic duties, explaining that the voting exercise was expected to last for only a few hours.

He commended the voting process, saying it was fast and easy and expressed optimism that the entire exercise will be free, fair and credible across the state.

Mr Obiano is not seeking re-election as he nears the completion of an eight-year tenure as governor.