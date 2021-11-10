11 Killed, 13 Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina Communities

At least 11 people have been killed after bandits in their numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked several communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Witnesses told newsmen that upon their arrival late on Tuesday night, the bandits shot sporadically into the air before going house by house in search of their victims.

The bandits are said to have operated in not less than five villages within the council.

Locals say, during the night raid, 13 people were also injured and several houses burnt down as the bandits operated from dusk till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, police authorities in the state disclosed that the communities attacked included Katoge and Yanturaku.

Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement noted that the gunmen came recklessly wielding AK-47 rifles.

He further stated that the force has deployed a deputy commissioner in charge of operations alongside additional units of mobile police operatives to beef up security within the area.

Those killed in last night’s attacks were buried today in Batsari town in line with Islamic rites.