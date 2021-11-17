One Killed, 30 Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Niger Community

One person has been killed while 30 others have been kidnapped as armed bandits invaded the Zazzaga community in Zazzaga Ward, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Kuryas, confirmed the attack to Channels Television in his office on Wednesday, saying it happened in the early hours of the day.

“Police are already on the trail of the attackers to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt,” the Commissioner said.

But contrary, to police report, the Secretary of Munya Local Government, Mr James Jagaba in another telephone interview said 68 persons were kidnapped including women and children, while one person was killed with three others injured.

“They came in large numbers when the victims were sleeping and took control of the community. One person was killed, three were shot while 68 persons were kidnapped,” he said.

Another source from the community who spoke in confidence via telephone said the armed bandits operated from one house to another.

The source said: “a hunter was shot dead during gun battle with the criminals. We don’t know the whereabouts of the kidnapped persons. Security personnel comprising the police, military and vigilantes have been deployed to the community.”