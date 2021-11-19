Advertisement

Former Imo Deputy Governor’s Father Kidnapped

Updated November 19, 2021
The father of former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has been kidnapped by gunmen at Iho Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The 89-year-old traditional ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area was reportedly abducted by gunmen after sporadic shootings on Friday morning.

Prince Eze Madumere confirmed the incident to Channels Television and also disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command says it’s already commenced work to apprehend the suspects.



