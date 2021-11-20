N250m Donation: Davido Gives All To Orphanage Homes

Nigerian top singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has given all the donations given to him by friends, in celebration of his birthday, to charity.

In a press statement released on Saturday on his verified Instagram handle, the music star said the total amount of the donation is N200,000,000.

He made a personal donation of N50,000,000 to make a total figure of N250,000,000 and said this money will all go as donations to orphanages across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: N200m Challenge: Otedola, Obi Cubana, Others Gift Davido Millions

A five-man disbursement committee – with three professors and one pastor – was therefore set up by the singer to see to the sharing.

Davido said his goal is to make the donation a yearly tradition in celebration of his birthday and to give back to those in need.

In a video also on his Instagram page, he appreciated everyone that contributed to the cause explaining how the idea behind the donation started like a causal conversion.

He called on his fans and friends to continue to support him on the mission of giving back to society.

Davido on Wednesday took to his Instagram page and called out his friends to support his 29th Birthday coming up on November 21.

The artist challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million, saying he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour.

Within the first 10 minutes of announcing the challenge on his Insta stories, the pop star received N7million and went on to say that the goal was N100million.

See below, Davido’s statement announcing the donation of the money to charity: