Insecurity: Police To Deploy Four Additional Armoured Vehicles To Kaduna-Abuja Highway 

A Joint team of security operatives led by the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abdullahi have visited the scene of Sunday’s kidnapping incident on the Kaduna-Abuja to assess the situation on the highway.

Bandits had in the afternoon on Sunday attacked several motorists on the road, killing a top member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the process and also kidnapping an unspecified number of persons during the operation.

On Monday, however, the heads of security agencies including the Commissioner of police, the Garrison Commander of one Mechanized Division, Brigadier General Uriah Opuene, and the Kaduna state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan visited Kurmin Jarmaa village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway where the kidnap incident occurred.

After an assessment of the situation, the police commissioner ordered the immediate deployment of four armoured personnel vehicles and more troops to the highway.

He also assured motorists plying the road of their safety, saying that the recent attack was an isolated incident.

The CP also disclosed that security operatives rescued eleven out of the unspecified number of those that were kidnapped by bandits in yesterday’s attack