Police Commissioner Visits Abuja-Kaduna Road After Bandits Abduct Travellers

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, Yekini Ayoku, has visited the scene of Tuesday’s attack by bandits at Katari village section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The police commissioner was accompanied by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan for an on-the-spot-assessment of the incident.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, the Commissioner expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and promised to redouble their efforts to build on the recent safety enjoyed by road users.

Bandits in their large numbers and wielding sophisticated weapons attacked commuters on the Kaduna–Abuja road between St. Peters and Audu Ogbe farm, in Katari village

The attack left three persons with varying degrees of bullet wounds while an unspecified number of travellers were abducted.

The bandits were later repelled by police operatives who engaged them in a fierce gun duel which forced the criminals to retreat into the bush. The quick response by the security forces aided in reducing the causality figures.

Miffed by the setback, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police has ordered for immediate and thorough investigation of the immediate and remote causes of the security breach resulting in the unfortunate incident, while also urging members of the public not to be deterred by the setback as the Command is not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee safety of road users and forestall future occurrence.