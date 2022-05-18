Bandits Attack Commuters Along Abuja-Kaduna Road, Abduct Several Travellers

Bandits have attacked commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday and abducted an unspecified number of travellers.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command Mohammed Jalige told Channels Television that the bandits had about 4: 20 pm blocked the Audu Ogbe portion of the Highway, near Katari village.

He said they intercepted some vehicles, and during the process, took some persons away to an unknown destination.

Jalige said the prompt response and arrival of security operatives attached to the highway, prevented the terrorists from abducting more travellers. The spokesman explained that the security operatives engaged the criminals in a gun duel and successfully repelled them from further attacks.

According to him, normalcy was immediately returned to the highway following the clearance operation, enabling motorists to continue their journey.

The incident comes almost two months after the deadly train attack by terrorists at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Eight persons were killed, 26 injured, and 62 others taken away during the attack.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected bandit and gun runner in Zaria Local Government Area.

The police said the suspect, Rilwanu Abdullahi of Damari village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was sighted on Tuesday with a Volkswagen car in a suspicious manner around the Madachi area of Zaria city.

On sighting the police operatives, he attempted to escape but was chased and apprehended, the security agency added.

A search carried out on the Volkswagen vehicle with Reg.no KNC 816 XC led to the recovery of an AK47 Rifle with six hundred (600) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition.

Upon further interrogation, the suspect led detectives to another location where an additional Volkswagen car with Reg.No AX 973 LGA was recovered with the live ammunition carefully concealed inside the fuel tank aimed at evading the eagle eyes of security operatives.