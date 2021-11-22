Police Arrest Professor For Defiling 13-Year-Old Girl In Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi State on Monday arrested a professor of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Felix Anyaegbulam for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Anyaegbulam is a Professor of Geophysics in the federal varsity and the victim is his gateman’s daughter and house help.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Anyaegbulam’s arrest followed a report by a gender-based Violence Taskforce in Ebonyi State to the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba.

The police spokesperson said the command is embarking on further investigations to get to the root and bring all connected with the matter for prosecution.