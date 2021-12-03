Woman Arrested For Allegedly Setting Husband’s Mistress On Fire

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Kehinde Wasiu, 32, for allegedly setting her husband’s 23-year-old mistress Tosin Olugbade on fire.

This is according to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, Ota, by the husband of the deceased Fatai Olugbade who reported on the 22nd of November that sometime in August 2021, he accused his wife of having extramarital affairs with one Ismail Wasiu,” he added

“He said that his wife packed out of his house and moved to the house of Ismail Wasiu her concubine.

“He stated further that on the 14th of November 2021, he learnt that Ismail Wasiu’s wife had an argument with his wife, and the said Wasiu’s wife poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.”

According to the police public relations officer, the deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members but later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the husband of Kehinde who had asked his wife to run away was arrested,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, the case was then transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

“The Chief Superintendent of Police, Femi Olabode, led homicide team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led to the apprehension of the suspect Kehinde Abdul Wasiu at Saki area of Oyo State,” the statement explained.

He said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased,” Oyeyemi said.

“But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked the wife to take to flight.”

The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the speedy conclusion of the investigation into the case with the view to charging the case to court as soon as possible.