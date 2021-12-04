Advertisement

Chile Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant

Channels Television  
Updated December 4, 2021
An international passenger arrives near a new rapid COVID-19 testing site for arriving international passengers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
An international passenger arrives near a new rapid COVID-19 testing site for arriving international passengers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

 

Chile said Saturday it had found its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in a traveler who arrived late last month from Ghana.

The traveler had provided proof of a negative PCR test, but an additional mandatory test upon arrival at the airport proved positive, health authorities in the Valparaiso region said in a statement.

They said the passenger, who was not identified, had had two rounds of Pfizer vaccine and appeared in good health. The person has been in isolation since arriving.

READ ALSO: UK Adds Nigeria To Red List Over Omicron Fears

Other passengers on the same flight are being retested.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 38,000 lives in Chile to date.



More on Coronavirus

Austria Sees Third Weekend Of COVID-19 Protests

No Reports Of Deaths From Omicron Variant Yet, Says WHO

Nigeria Reviews International Travel Protocol Amid Omicron Variant Scare

No New Infection In Lagos As NCDC Reports 47 More COVID-19 Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV