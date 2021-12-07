Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Children’s Mysterious Death In Badagry

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of some children in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The corpses of the eight children were recovered from a Honda Sport Utility Vehicle parked on Adelayo Street, in the Jah-Michael area, Badagry Expressway, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the kids were said to be playing inside the SUV when they mistakenly locked themselves in as efforts to unlock the door proved abortive.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

According to the police boss, one of the suspects is the grandmother of a three-year-old child who also died in the unfortunate incident.

The arrest comes 24 hours after the State Police Command said it is investigating the death of the eight children

Channels Television had earlier reported how the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, narrated how their bodies were found locked in the vehicle.

Multiple reports suggest that the car had a child lock feature and could only be opened from outside.

The children, mostly between four and six years old, were reportedly found dead when a parent was looking for her child.