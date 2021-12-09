A Crushing Fall Awaits APC In 2023 – Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face an inevitable and crushing fall in 2023 after which it will go into political oblivion.

According to a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Tony Ayaegbunam, the lawmaker made the declaration at the valedictory session of the outgoing National Working Committee of the PDP in Abuja.

The Minority Leader said the harmony in the PDP “signposts the peace, cohesiveness, and progress that will pervade our nation when our party takes over power in 2023 from the vexatious, retrogressive, and corrupt APC.”

According to Elumelu, the achievement of a seamless transition in party administration at the expiration of statutory tenure reinforces the status of the PDP as a party of statesmen and women and the mainstay of democratic practice in our country.

“I am happy that we have roundly shamed the APC and their agents, who, as naysayers and enemies of democracy, had set land mines, expecting our party to submerge in crisis, factionalize and founder, so as to deny Nigerians the platform to rescue our nation from the vicious claws and deadly stranglehold of the APC. The APC has failed in governance and party administration and a crushing fall awaits it in 2023”, Elumelu stated.

The minority leader commended the outgoing NWC for their commitment to revamping and repositioning the party thereby restoring the confidence of the people in the PDP as the only viable platform for the restoration of good governance in the country.

“I dare say that in spite of its many challenges, the outgoing NWC is an embodiment of the resilient spirit of the PDP. This NWC took up the challenge, picked our party from its lowest ebb, rebuilt our political stables, rekindled the zeal of our members, and restored the confidence of Nigerians in the PDP.

“The courage and commitment exhibited by our leaders contributed in reigniting the passion in Nigerians to join forces with our party in their collective resolve to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC,” he said.

Elumelu also commended the NWC for entrenching a strong internal conflict resolution mechanism, adding that “since the resolution of the leadership issues in the House of Representatives, our caucus under my leadership has remained stable and forceful in opposition.”

He however stressed his confidence in the incoming Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC to take the party to the next level of accomplishment, particularly the return of the PDP to power come 2023.