Sanwo-Olu ‘Stands Down’ Preparations For Peace Walk

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that preparations towards Lagos peace walk planned for December 2021 be put on hold.

The governor disclosed this in a statement signed by him on Thursday, November 9, 2021. He said he is “constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace” so as not to “endanger the life of any Lagosian” amid the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

READ ALSO: Yuletide: Lagos Govt Issues Guidelines On Parties, Others

He said the suspension of the Peace Walk was necessary due to “unseen enemy called COVID-19 which began to ravage the world and indeed our nation.” He added that as the Incident Commander in the quest to protect the lives of Lagos residents, “we subjected ourselves to the dictates of science.”

The governor, in an address on November 30, 2021, had called on some popular entertainers in the state to join him on a peace walk.

The peace walk according to the governor would herald the healing of the land “in the face of the misinformation and misunderstanding following the recent leak of a report by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the #EndSARS debacle.”

See the full statement released by the governor on Thursday below…