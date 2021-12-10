Buhari Sends Security, Intelligence Heads To Sokoto, Katsina Over Worsening Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

According to senior special media aide, Garba Shehu, the president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

Read Also: FG Begins Administration Of COVID-19 Booster Shots

The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (Rtd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

The president’s latest action was prompted by the recent gruesome killing of several travelers in Sokoto and the assassination of a commissioner in Katsina State.

President Buhari in an earlier statement expressed sadness and condemned the killings saying it shows that the evil his administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

He extended deep condolences to the families of the victims, assuring Nigerians that security agencies would continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of the criminals.