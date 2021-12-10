VIDEO: PDP Inaugurates New National Chairman, 20 NWC Members

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has sworn in a new National Working Committee (NWC) to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and 20 other members of the NWC were sworn in on Friday at a ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

They include Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum, Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja, National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu, National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed, National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature, National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro, National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe, National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman, and National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade.

Others are National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba, National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel, Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo, Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David, Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi, Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori, Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale, Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka, Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor, Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha, and Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed.

READ ALSO: Iyorchia Ayu Emerges PDP Chairman As Party Gets New National Officials

Amid high hopes the committee described as the ‘rescue team’ would lead the party to victory in 2023, the newly inaugurated officials took turns to receive their certificates of return.

Thereafter, the oath of office was administered on them, birthing a new leadership for the main opposition in its bid to reclaim power at the centre following a 16-year rule.

The PDP had been in power since the return to civil rule in 1999 until it lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections.

Amidst the ecstasy that comes with the new office, the chairman of the 2021 PDP Convention and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, reminded the officers of the tasks ahead.

On his part, Ayu who is also a former President of the Senate briefed the party leaders and members at the event on what the new NWC would be doing differently to reclaim power at the centre.

The event was well attended by party leaders including serving and former governors, National Assembly members, and two former vice presidents, Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo.