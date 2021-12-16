Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit All New High With 1,424 New Infections

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 220,020 with 1,424 additional cases confirmed on Wednesday.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Wednesday night, noting that the new infections were recorded from 15 states in the country.

“The 1424 new cases are reported from 15 States Lagos (796), Delta (152), FCT (130), Edo (129), Oyo (82), Ondo (39), Rivers (39), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9), Anambra (8), Kwara (7), Ogun (7), Bayelsa (4), Kano (4), and Akwa Ibom (3),” the NCDC reported.

In Delta State, 153 cases were recorded from 13th (13), and 14th (139) December 2021 while zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Ekiti, Osun, and Zamfara States.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country currently stands at 220, 020 cases while 211,292 cases have been discharged and 2,983 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 1,424 new cases show a surge in the number of cases in the country compared to cases recorded in the past weeks. A total of 730 new cases of the virus were recorded on Tuesday while 385 cases were recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has commenced prosecution of inbound international passengers who fail to submit themselves for Day Two and Day Seven PCR tests as mandated by the Federal COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

