Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit All New High With 1,424 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated December 16, 2021

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 220,020 with 1,424 additional cases confirmed on Wednesday.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Wednesday night, noting that the new infections were recorded from 15 states in the country.

“The 1424 new cases are reported from 15 States Lagos (796), Delta (152), FCT (130), Edo (129), Oyo (82), Ondo (39), Rivers (39), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9), Anambra (8), Kwara (7), Ogun (7), Bayelsa (4), Kano (4), and Akwa Ibom (3),” the NCDC reported.

READ ALSO: UK Records Highest Ever Daily COVID-19 Cases

In Delta State, 153 cases were recorded from 13th (13), and 14th (139) December 2021 while zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Ekiti, Osun, and Zamfara States.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country currently stands at 220, 020 cases while 211,292 cases have been discharged and 2,983 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 1,424 new cases show a surge in the number of cases in the country compared to cases recorded in the past weeks. A total of 730 new cases of the virus were recorded on Tuesday while 385 cases were recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has commenced prosecution of inbound international passengers who fail to submit themselves for Day Two and Day Seven PCR tests as mandated by the Federal COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

 

Find below the breakdown of cases according to states below:

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos81,8261,01780,053756
FCT24,19968623,289224
Rivers13,15318512,814154
Kaduna10,2137510,05781
Plateau10,007589,87673
Oyo8,9521768,585191
Edo6,8212126,329280
Ogun5,4891135,29680
Ondo4,630494,48398
Kano4,457444,291122
Delta4,4461,7802,556110
Akwa Ibom4,417554,31844
Kwara4,0112383,70964
Osun3,036132,93786
Enugu2,82492,78629
Gombe2,757282,66960
Nasarawa2,5171332,34539
Anambra2,424192,38619
Katsina2,367102,32037
Imo2,2652331,99141
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Abia2,044112,00231
Benue1,9073701,51225
Bauchi1,817181,77623
Ekiti1,788171,74328
Borno1,356121,30638
Taraba1,269151,22232
Bayelsa1,269251,21628
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,0775999820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River6902364225
Jigawa619260017
Yobe50234909
Kebbi470045416
Zamfara36743549
Kogi5032

 



