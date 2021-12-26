Kano APC Crisis: Buhari Has Not Endorsed Any Faction, Says Presidency

The Presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari did not endorse any of the two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Saturday by his presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“The Presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction,” the statement read in part.

The President added that his support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.

The APC in Kano recently split into two factions following a crisis rocking the party. One of the factions is said to be loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the other to a senator, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Just like some other state chapters, the crisis within the Kano chapter degenerated into a legal tussle after the October 18 parallel congresses that produced two sets of executives loyal to the two leaders.