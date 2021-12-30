Osimhen Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Nigerian international and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has again tested positive for COVID-19.

The club announced this on Thursday, as preparations towards next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon gears up.

“Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends,” a Tweet by the club read.

Nigeria had selected Osimhen, who is still recovering from a serious injury, as part of its 28-man squad for AFCON.

Osimhen, who was injured after a clash of heads during Napoli’s defeat at Inter Milan in November, was initially ruled out of action for three months.

But in a statement on social media, the U-17 World Cup winner said he will be available for the tournament.

Earlier, the former Lille forward underwent surgery after suffering multiple facial fractures during the collision

The Nigerian striker on January 1, this year also tested positive for the same virus after reportedly attending a party.