Makinde, Ortom Mourn Olubadan Of Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom have mourned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The monarch, who was 93 years old, died on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

Shortly after his demise, Makinde issued a statement via his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, where he expressed shock over the incident.

The governor described the late monarch as an exemplar in royalty, noting that he was a great leader of his people and that his wisdom and wealth of experience would be sorely missed.

READ ALSO: Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Is Dead

“Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I equally extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Asigangan of Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest.”

Similarly, Governor Ortom who described the death of Oba Adetunji as painful, said that his wisdom and wise counsel will be missed at a time Nigeria is going through difficult challenges.

The Benue Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, noted that he sent a message of condolences to his Oyo counterpart, the Ibadan Traditional Council and the late monarch’s immediate family.

“His wealth of experience garnered over the years, his immense wisdom, and his commitment to a united and greater Nigeria with a better Oyo State are unrivalled,” Ortom was quoted as saying.

According to Ortom, the Ibadan Traditional Council, the government and people of Oyo State and indeed Nigeria and entire humanity will miss the late Oba Adetunji who had shown commitment to give his all for a better society is particularly painful.

He prayed God to give the Oyo State Government, Ibadan Traditional Council and the immediate family of the late monarch the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.