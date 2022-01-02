Advertisement

Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Is Dead

Channels Television  
Updated January 2, 2022
Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji (File Photo)

 

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has died.

The monarch who was 93 years old died on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

An official statement from the palace is, however, yet to be released.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan following his coronation on March 4, 2016.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, he was the Balogun of Ibadan land.

Details later…



