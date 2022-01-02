Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force has killed two notorious bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga following an air raid of a forest in Zamfara State.

Sources revealed that the notorious bandit leaders were killed after a NAF aircraft, under Operation Hadarin Daji, acted on credible intelligence, and bombarded their enclaves at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of the state last Friday night.

Read Also: Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Is Dead

According to the sources, multiple airstrikes by the NAF jet, which were carried out in the early hours of Saturday have also led to the death of several other bandits.

Another source told Channels TV that some bandits were also killed by the military jet when they went to retrieve the body of the bandits’ leader Alhaji Auta from the scene of bombardment.

Residents believe that if this level of action is sustained and other local political actors key into working for peace, Zamfara State and the entire northwest region will be restored to the “peaceful region” it once used to be.