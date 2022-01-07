APC Governors To Meet With Buhari Over February Convention

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to meet with President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday to decide on a date for the February convention.

Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President in his office on Friday.

According to him, President Buhari has given an assurance that nothing would stop the APC from conducting the convention in February, hence the resolve by all the governors to meet and harmonise all interests on Sunday.

Read Also: Buhari Demands Transparency, Accountability From New NNPC Board

Lalong equally noted that recent remarks by the President, asking the APC to put its house in order, also informed his visit to the President, as he considered it a warning signal for members to sit up, so that the party can conduct a seamless convention and not disintegrate.

On the security situation in the country, Governor Lalong affirmed that the cases of kidnapping across the country have intensified.

Consequently, he noted that he is eager to see the procured A29 Super Tucanoes Aircraft deployed in full and engaging in massive action, before the second half of the year.