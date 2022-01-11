Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Ondo Community

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have shot and killed a yet to be identified police officer in Oka-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The spokesperson of Ondo State police command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday evening in a phone conversation.

Read Also: Several Trapped As Church Building Collapses In Delta

The incident which happened on Tuesday afternoon around Oke-Maria axis of the town is said to have caused panic among the residents.

According to Odunlami, the gunmen came on a motorcycle, shot the policeman, and fled the scene.

She, however, noted that investigations have commenced to unravel the mystery behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue in a nearby hospital.