Despite Shrinking Resources, We Must Do The Best For Our People – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is the bounden duty of leaders to do the best for their people, despite shrinking resources, particularly within the West African sub-region.

The President stated this on Friday at State House in Abuja while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent eight years on tour of duty.

“Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

READ ALSO: Democracy Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – General Irabor

He added that he hoped the outgoing ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back”.

In reaction, Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and of himself to Nigeria, commending President Buhari for good diplomacy which has seen Nigerians leading many international organisations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

The Burkina Faso envoy said he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria and had his last daughter here, adding that he holds very pleasant memories of the country.