Ghana’s Tetteh Banned Three Games For Throwing Punch

Channels Television  
Updated January 15, 2022
Gabon's forward Aaron Boupendza (down) lies on the ground after being punched by Ghana's forward Benjamin Tetteh (unseen) in a scuffle at the end of the during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Gabon and Ghana at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 14, 2022. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP
Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh will serve a three-match suspension after punching an opponent during a mass brawl following Friday’s 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tensions boiled over as Ghana were enraged by a late equaliser that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when the Black Stars put it out of play after their midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured.

After a shoving match broke out on the pitch at full-time, Tetteh took a swing at Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza and was later shown a red card by the referee.

CAF on Saturday said it had decided to suspend Tetteh for one additional match on top of his automatic two-game ban.

He will miss Ghana’s must-win clash against Comoros on Tuesday. Ghana are third in Group C with just one point from two games.

Mali lost their appeal over El Bilal Toure’s dismissal in the controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia.

The Reims forward was sent off in the closing stages of a game marred by controversy when the referee blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes had been played.

