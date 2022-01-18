P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore.

A source in the anti-graft agency confirmed to Channels Television that Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is being grilled by EFCC operatives.

Shasore, the source stated, arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

He is being quizzed over his role in the Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) scandal.

The senior advocate served as Commissioner for Justice between 2007 and 2011 during the administration of former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola.

P&ID, a firm based in the British Virgin Islands, won a $9.6 billion arbitration award against the Nigerian government after the 2010 gas project collapsed.

The award accrued interest since 2013 and was worth more than $9 billion as of September 2020.

However, Nigeria later secured a landmark victory in its pursuit to overturn a $10 billion judgment awarded against it in a case against P&ID in the failed gas deal in 2010.

Ross Cranston, a judge of the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, granted Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions, in the nation’s bid to overturn a $10 billion judgement awarded against it.

Since the feat, the Federal Government has begun the process to ensure all those indicted in the P&ID scandal were made to answer for their actions.