AY Comedian, Wife Welcome Baby Girl After 13 Years

The newyear has started off on a high for Comedian, Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel, as they have just welcomed a baby girl.

13 years after they had been expecting their second child, the comedian turned actor and producer, announced the news of her birth via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a big sister,” he wrote in his post while thanking everyone who kept his family in their prayers.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. God’s time is always the best,” he added.

