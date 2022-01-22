Residents Celebrate As Military Dislodge Bandit Camps In Zamfara Forest

Nigerian Troops have destroyed many bandit camps in Gwashi, Bukkuyum Local Government Area, and some parts of Anka forest in Zamfara State and recovered many rustled castles.

Channels Television gathered that the bandits’ enclave in Gando forest was dislodged and several terrorists were killed.

Residents of the affected villages came out in celebration of the Nigerian Military victory as they returned after an encounter with the bandits.

Bandits from this axis have been demanding levies from communities under Bukkuyum LGA with a threat to unleash mayhem should any of the communities fail to pay

The communities, which were sent letters include, Wawan Icce Salihu, Wawan Icce Ibrahim, Gangara, Gande, Tungar Gebe, Galle, Nan Narki, Ruwan Kura, and Yar Galma all in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Earlier in January, the bandits attacked four villages in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs, killing over 50 persons.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack at the time and vowed to overpower the criminals.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people,” the President said at the time.

“I appeal for patience from the affected communities, even as I extend our deepest condolences to the survivors and the families of those killed. We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”