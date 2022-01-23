Over 300 Lives Lost To Road Accidents In Ogun State – FRSC

Over 300 people have lost their lives in various road accidents in Ogun State in 2021, the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Sunday.

FSRC Route Commander and the Ogun State Sector Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, gave the figures in a press statement in Abeokuta.

She said that speed violation, which is due to human error, accounted for over 77% of the crashes involving over 200 vehicles.

“In Ogun State, in the year under review, roads traffic crashes left over 300 victims dead, about 1,200 victims injured and over 200 vehicles involved in crashes,” Okpe said.

The FRSC spokesman revealed that Toya Sienna vehicles also referred to as space buses had high involvement in crashes in which speed accounted for over 80% of crashes involving this category of vehicle.

“Against this backdrop, the Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Sector Command has initiated plans to stem down on road traffic crashes and its resultant effects as we deploy radar guns for speed detection and control and also to sustain the enforcement of the installation of speed limiting devices in commercial vehicles as a whole and by extension Sienna vehicles which have been observed to have high involvement in crashes,” she added.

She informed that enforcement, which is scheduled to take effect as soon as possible, will be collaboratively carried with other sister agencies like the Nigerian Army, police, etc.

Okpe also advised commercial motorists, especially owners of Sienna vehicles, to install speed limiting device in their vehicles and be law abiding.

This is even as she warned them to desist from acts that can pose as threats to them and other road users, as life has no duplicate.