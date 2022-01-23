Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt In Gusau, Neutralise Bandits

There was pandemonium in Mareri Community, an outskirt of Gusau as armed bandits again, invaded the community and attempted to kidnap the Managing Director of Zamfara State Transport Authority (Mass Transit) Alhaji Aminu Adamu Papa and his family members.

A neighbor who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that the heavily armed bandits invaded the community around 11:30 pm on Saturday night and started shooting sporadically.

According to the source, the bandits went straight to Papa’s house and engaged the security operatives stationed there in a gun duel before overpowering the two policemen and disarming them.

“Papa and his four family members were abducted, but thank God that Soldiers and local vigilantes were quickly mobilised, they quickly engaged the bandits with serious gunfire,” the source added.

He said the gun battle with the military subsequently forced the bandits to release the abducted family members.

“The security forces went after them and killed six of the bandits including two females among them, others escaped and left the man with a gunshot wound in his leg.”

The source thanked the troops and local vigilantes for their prompt response, noting that it was not the first time the bandits will invade the community.

“We are living in fear, my house fence is marked with bullet shots, I and my entire family could not sleep.”

The attack comes weeks after the wife and two daughters of a lecturer at the Federal College of Education Gusau, had been abducted in the same community on New Year’s eve.

They were, however, released after a ransom was paid.