Residents Flee As Gunmen Kill Petrol Dealer, Attendant In Ondo Community

Residents of Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have fled the community after an attack by gunmen who killed a dealer and an attendant at a fuel station.

The five-man gang was said to have stormed the community on motorcycles about 9pm on Sunday.

The dealer, identified as Oladimeji Aborowa, was reportedly killed on the spot after he was shot by the assailants. The attendant, on the other hand, died of gunshot injuries after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to residents, the incident resulted in serious panic in the community as residents ran into the bush for safety.

The spokesperson for Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Odunlami explained that the gunmen were suspected to have come to kidnap the dealer.

According to her, a team of policemen and vigilante operatives have begun a manhunt for the fleeing assailants in the nearby forest.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly called Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the armed men were robbers, adding that his men were drafted to the area and were able to repel the attackers.

Sunday’s incident came barely two weeks after Molege, a nearby farm settlement was attacked at midnight by gunmen who shot and killed three persons, as well as razed down houses and farms.