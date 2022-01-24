Taooma, Hubby Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary

Young comedian and social media content creator Taaooma has celebrated one year of being married to Film Director, Abdulazeez Greene.

Taooma, popular for hilarious skits, took to her verified social media handle to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

“One year down, forever to go mi amor ❤️ 😁. Happy wedding anniversary 🎉 ,” she said.

The announcement of their one-year wedding anniversary took many by surprise owing to her discreet personal life. Excited fans, however, congratulated the couple.

Abdualzeez in a separate post, also on Sunday announced their one-year wedding anniversary.

“One year down, forever to go! Got u for life Mrs Greene,” he said in his post sharing beautiful pictures and videos of them.

The news of their engagement went viral in October 2020 when Abdulazeez popped the question in what Taooma described as her ‘dream proposal’ in Namibia.

Taooma in a video on her Youtube page alongside Abdulazeez later explained the story behind the beautiful proposal.

Abdulazeez Greene is a popular video director and cinematographer. He has been the brain behind Tooma’s comedy skit and she credits her career success to him.