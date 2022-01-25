Infidelity: ‘I Broke Your Trust And Disappointed You,’ Sammie Okposo Tenders Public Apology To Wife

Gospel singer Sammie Okposo has publicly apologised for cheating on his wife with another woman based in the United States.

The Wellu Wellu singer in a statement posted on his official Instagram handle explained how he met the lady on a recent trip to the USA last year and asked for his wife’s forgiveness for breaking their marital trust.

He also implored his leaders in the Gospel Ministry to forgive him and asked that they continue to pray for him.

See his full post below…

Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.”

On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family, and me.”

As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.

I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral failure.

I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing situation.

To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.

Okposo’s statement comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman accused him of impregnating her.

Popularly called African Doll, she revealed that Okposo had abandoned her after she told him about the pregnancy.

Since he posted his apology, Okposo has put his Instagram account on private.