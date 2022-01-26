Nigeria, UK To Intensify Efforts Towards Mutual Growth And Development

Nigeria and the UK have taken greater steps in strengthening their age-long relationship for development, through its diaspora.

This was stated when the Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson and the Political Minister, British High Commission, Mr. Jonathan Bacon paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

Read Also: NNPC Warns Against ‘Panic Buying’, Says There’s Sufficient Fuel

According to a statement by NiDCOM spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, the Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the rich list of Nigerians in the UK, performing excellently in various fields of endeavour.

She asserted that one key mission is to harness potentials and resources between the two countries to cause even development and promote people-to-people contacts.

Receiving the UK delegation, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed her interest in working hand-in-hand with the British High Commission in Abuja to create a win-win situation for the UK and Nigeria.