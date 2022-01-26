Advertisement

Nigeria, UK To Intensify Efforts Towards Mutual Growth And Development

Channels Television  
Updated January 26, 2022
Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa receives the Deputy British High Commissioner, Gill Atkinson at the NiDCOM Headquarters to discuss potential avenues for expanding relationships with Nigerians in the Diaspora

 

Nigeria and the UK have taken greater steps in strengthening their age-long relationship for development, through its diaspora.

This was stated when the Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson and the Political Minister, British High Commission, Mr. Jonathan Bacon paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

Read Also: NNPC Warns Against ‘Panic Buying’, Says There’s Sufficient Fuel

According to a statement by NiDCOM spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, the Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the rich list of Nigerians in the UK, performing excellently in various fields of endeavour.

She asserted that one key mission is to harness potentials and resources between the two countries to cause even development and promote people-to-people contacts.

Receiving the UK delegation, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed her interest in working hand-in-hand with the British High Commission in Abuja to create a win-win situation for the UK and Nigeria.



More on Local

Infectious Diseases Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

Reps Condemn Re-emergence  Of Coups In West Africa

Court Orders Remand Of Suspect Over Alleged N84m Fraud

Court Orders EFCC To Pay Ubani N12m For Illegal Detention

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV