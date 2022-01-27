Deposed Ondo Monarch Oluwadare Adesina Dies

The deposed traditional ruler of the Akure kingdom, Oluwadare Adesina is dead.

The traditional ruler died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness.

His death was announced in a statement by the spokesperson for the Adesina Royal Family, the Osupa ruling house.

He was enthroned in 2005 as the 45th Deji of Akure Kingdom and was dethroned and banished from Akure in June 2010, by the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko following a crisis between him and his wife, Bolanle

The late monarch was alleged to have assaulted and poured hot ashes on his late wife which subsequently led to serious injuries and her death.

The late monarch had denied the allegation which led to his dethronement.

He thereafter challenged the decision in court but did not succeed.