Ekiti APC Governorship Primary: Protesters Allege Manipulation Of Process

Protesters have thronged the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state lamenting hijack of the planned Governorship primary by ‘government forces’.

The protesters on Thursday morning gathered at the entrance of the secretariat lamenting that the process is already manipulated in favour of a particular candidate.

The election is scheduled to hold on Thursday morning but the protesting members vow not to vote. They claim that voting already commenced somewhere else in favour of the candidate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are not voting! No primary election in Ekiti,” the party members chanted.

Members of the APC across Ekiti State are expected today to choose the party’s flag bearer for the June Governorship election in the State.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Drama As Ekiti PDP Chieftains Exchange Blows Over Delegate List

The APC is adopting the direct primary mode for the exercise and aspirants have been transversing the 177 wards in the state to woo voters.

About eight aspirants are in the contest and issues that have been at the front burner include an agenda for the South Senatorial district to occupy the governor’s seat for the first time, speculations of an anointed candidate by the state governor and fears of violence.

The State government has announced the closure of all public and private schools today to forestall any untoward event.

The Police also assured adequate security with advise to political groups to toe the lawful path.

Contestants in the race include Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government Biodun Oyebanji and Federal lawmakers Femi Bamisile and Bamidele Faparusi.

Others are former Senate Spokesperson Dayo Adeyeye; Demola Popoola; Kayode Ojo and Toyin Afolabi.