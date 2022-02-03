Four Teenagers Remanded For Killing Girlfriend In Ogun

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Magistrates Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has ordered the remand of four teenagers for alleged murder of one Sofiat Okeowo.

The suspects – Balogun Mustakeem, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, Abdulgafa Lukman, and Waris Oladeinde – were arraigned on a two count charge of murder and conspiracy.

They were arrested on Saturday for allegedly slaughtering and burning the head of the victim, identified as a girlfriend to one of them, for money rituals.

The Prosecutor, Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 28 at about 11:00 at Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun said that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered one Sofiat Okeowo who is a girl friend to one of the defendants, Soliudeen.

He said the defendants killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants murdered the victim with the plan to use her for money ritual.

The prosecutor, said that the offence committed contravenes sections 324, 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

But Magistrate I. O Abudu did not take the plea of the defendants and ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody.

Abudu ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the Oba correctional service, pending legal advice from Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until March 14 for mention.